Mayor Parker, Gov. Shapiro to announce Philly celebrations for America's 250th anniversary

American will mark its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, and Philadelphia will start celebrating the momentous birthday with a new program beginning this summer.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle Parks will join Visit Philadelphia on Tuesday to make a "major announcement" on the city's lineup of events, activities and activations for the nation's birthday.

Details will also be revealed about a new "headlining program," that will kick off this summer and run through 2026.

The announcement is set to take place at the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial at The Franklin Institute at 10:30 a.m.