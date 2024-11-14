Mayor Parker on proposed Sixers arena amid city council hearings: 'Keep our Philadelphia 76ers home'

Mayor Cherelle Parker of Philadelphia said she is not discouraged as hearings have gotten underway on the Sixers' plan to pay for and build an arena in Center City despite opposition by some members of Philadelphia City Council.

As she spoke to FOX 29 the day after city council completed its first set of hearings on the plan, Mayor Cherelle Parker was still selling the deal.

"A 1.3-billion-dollar private sector investment that requires no local subsidy. It’s never happened, Jeff, in the history of our city," said Mayor Parker.

While Parker is bullish on the 18,500 seat 76Place in Market East, bordering Chinatown, members of city council pestered team executives Wednesday to pour more money into a $50 million community fund.

The bill’s sponsor said the teams’ firm no, threatens the deal.

"I think if the CBA doesn’t change at all I don’t think there will be enough votes to pass it," Councilmember Mark Squilla said Wednesday.

FOX 29 asked the mayor if she will urge the team to increase the fund known as the CBA.

"I would say we have to let the legislative process run its natural course. Councilmembers are asking very good questions, tough questions we have to go through that process," said the mayor.

The process also includes some members pressing the team to return its headquarters to Philadelphia from Camden where it was lured several years ago with tax incentives.

"Don’t forget I was the former chair of the Delaware River Port Authority when I went to my office, I looked out the window and saw the training facility. Did I like it? No! But it was an executive decision the team made," said Mayor Parker.

Parker, who has placed her political muscle behind the deal, said she’s 'not discouraged' by the sharp tone of the early hearings.

Careful to offer city council respect, even deference in our interview, she stopped short of predicting victory.