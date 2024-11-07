76 Place new details: Committee hearings scheduled for proposed Sixers arena

article

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson announced Thursday that the council will host eight days of hearings throughout the month of November and into early December on the proposed new Sixers arena, 76 Place.

"Mayor Cherelle Parker’s Administration made the proposed Sixers arena legislation available to the public back in late September," Council President Johnson said. "Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose Council district the proposed arena would be located, introduced the 13 pieces of legislation on October 24. Councilmember Squilla has been working very hard over the past two years in addressing the concerns of his constituents."

The 17 members of the Council chaired by Johnson will attend hearings that will be held in person in City Hall.

The first Committee hearing will take place on Tuesday, November 12 starting at 10 a.m., and is expected to go until 4:30 p.m.

The initial set of testimonies will feature officials from Mayor Parker’s administration who will answer councilmembers' questions.

The second day of hearings will be held on Wednesday, November 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature officials from the Sixers who will testify why they want a new stadium in Center City. Councilmembers will also ask witnesses questions.

The following are the dates of committee hearings:

Provided by the Philadelphia City Council.

All hearings are open to the public, however, testimony from the public is reserved for portions of the hearings on November 19, 20, and 26 and the entirety of the hearings on November 21 and December 2.

Those interested in providing testimony at the Sixers Arena Committee of the Whole hearings on November 19, 20, 21, 26 and December 2 can call the Chief Clerk’s Office at 215-686-3407 or via email at arena.hearings@phila.gov by 3 p.m. the day before they want to testify.

For more information on speaking at the hearings and where to watch, check out the Philadelphia City Council's website.