Mayorkas impeachment trial in Senate could see quick dismissal

The House impeached Mayorkas on Feb. 13 over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border

A Cabinet secretary hasn’t been impeached in roughly 150 years

Senators are expected to be sworn in as jurors Wednesday

After a lengthy delay, House Republicans sent their case Tuesday against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate with the ceremonial procession across the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats could end the trial before arguments even begin.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to call votes to dismiss the two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas after senators are sworn in as jurors midday.

FILE - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas being sworn in before testifying to the House Homeland Security Committee about the Biden Administrations FY2025 budget request on April 16, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

Republicans have demanded that House prosecutors be able to make their case, though Democrats appear to be united in opposition to moving forward.

Senate Republicans are likely to try to raise a series of objections if Schumer calls votes to dismiss or table. But ultimately they cannot block a dismissal if majority Democrats have the votes.

The entire process could be done within hours on Wednesday.

Why was Mayorkas impeached?

The Republican-controlled House impeached Mayorkas by a single vote margin on Feb. 13, recommending that he be removed from office over his handling of the US-Mexico border.

With two articles of impeachment, the House charges that Mayorkas has "willfully and systematically" refused to enforce existing immigration laws and breached the public trust by lying to Congress and saying the border was secure.

Democrats say the charges against Mayorkas amount to a policy dispute, not the "high crimes and misdemeanors" laid out as a bar for impeachment in the Constitution.

