McDonald’s employee robbed at gunpoint, robbers takes off with cash drawer: police

A McDonald’s in Philadelphia’s Frankford area was robbed overnight Sunday, police say.

According to Philly police, the robbery occurred on the 1800th block of East Torresdale Avenue at 1:50 a.m.

They say a blue colored sedan pulled up to the drive-thru window and the passenger exited the car and pointed the gun at the employee.

Police say that person then reached into the drive-thru window and took the cash drawer. The vehicle fled with both offenders in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives.




