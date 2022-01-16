'I had God as my co-pilot': Medical helicopter pilot released from hospital after Drexel Hill crash

The medical helicopter pilot who was injured in last week's crash in Drexel Hill was released from the hospital Sunday morning.

Danial Moore, 52, was at the controls of an EC-135 medical helicopter that was transporting an infant patient to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon when something caused the chopper to fall from the sky.

The helicopter came to a rest near the stoop of Drexel Hill United Methodist Church at the intersection of Burmont Road and Bloomfield Avenue. Moore and his three passengers survived the impact and no property damage was reported.

Moore suffered seven broken ribs, five broken vertebrae and a cracked sternum, according to his father. He has been released from treatment by Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Many have called the landing a miracle and hailed Moore as a hero. He briefly addressed reporters outside of the hospital Sunday morning.

"I had God as my co-pilot that day, and he took care of the crew when we landed in his front yard," Moore said.

Moore also credited his flight nurse with caring for the infant that was on board and putting out the fire that had started after the crash.

He also thanked other everyday bystanders and first responders that rushed in to help.

"I really don't remember much to be honest," Moore said. "I remember waking up and looking up and seeing a whole company of firefighters looking down at me – that's a real good feeling."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

