Medical helicopter crashes in Drexel Hill neighborhood

Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a medical helicopter in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

The crash occurred shortly after noon next to a church on Burmont Road and Bloomfield Avenue near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church.

Authorities have yet to confirm how many pilots or passengers were on board at the time of the crash, but sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that an infant patient was on board when the crash occurred.

The area where the crash occurred was surrounded by homes, and Upper Darby School District says Upper Darby High School was to serve as a landing site for other responding medical helicopters.

Crews respond to medical helicopter crash near Drexel Hill, Delaware County. (Hank Flynn (FOX 29))

The number of injuries to any pilots, passengers, or civilians on the ground is also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX29.com for the latest updates.

