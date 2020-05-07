Meek Mill celebrates 33rd birthday with birth of son

article

Philadelphia native Meek Mill received an unforgettable birthday gift on Tuesday, after girlfriend Milan Harris gave birth to a baby boy.

"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!" the 33-year-old rapper tweeted.

No word on what the name of the child is. The newborn is Meek's third child and Milano's first.

Harris, a Philadelphia based fashion designer, announced on Instagram last December that she was pregnant.

Mill later confirmed that he was the father.

