Meek Mill celebrates 33rd birthday with birth of son
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia native Meek Mill received an unforgettable birthday gift on Tuesday, after girlfriend Milan Harris gave birth to a baby boy.
"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!" the 33-year-old rapper tweeted.
No word on what the name of the child is. The newborn is Meek's third child and Milano's first.
Harris, a Philadelphia based fashion designer, announced on Instagram last December that she was pregnant.
Mill later confirmed that he was the father.
