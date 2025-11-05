Meek Mill to play one-night only hometown concert in Philly: Everything we know

article

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill will play a special one-night only concert in his hometown this December.

The Dreams and Nightmares rapper will be joined by an unannounced list of special guests during his first show at the now-Xfinity Mobile Arena since 2022.

What we know:

Meek Mill and Friends will take the stage at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 7, LiveNation announced on Wednesday.

General admission tickets for the one-night hometown show will go on sale Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation's website.

"This one-night-only performance will celebrate Meek Mill’s monumental career and Philadelphia roots," the concert announcement read.

The backstory:

Born in South Philadelphia in 1987, Robert Williams – aka Meek Mill – exploded in popularity in the early 2010s with his debut album Dreams and Nightmares.

Since then, Meek has become one of the most well-known rappers in Philadelphia and beyond, partnering with other big names like Future, Chris Brown and Darke.

Using his own experience in the legal system, Meek has become an advocate of criminal justice reform by co-chairing the REFORM Alliance founded in 2019.