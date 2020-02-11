Meek Mill, Summer Walker, DaBaby to headline 2020 Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA - The Roots Picnic is returning to The Mann at Fairmount Park on Saturday, May 30.
Headliners include Philadelphia native Meek Mill, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Shoh Aalegra, Burna Boy and Thundercat.
“Always a highlight of the year, The Roots Picnic continues to grow and solidify itself as a cornerstone of Philadelphia culture”, says Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban and Roots manager and co-founder of the event. “This year we are presenting a few special collaborative sets, one specifically with the Roots celebrating R&B music, with some legendary artists. Personally, I am excited that Meek Mill will grace the Roots Picnic stage this year, as this is the only major event in our hometown that he hasn’t played yet. We are also excited to be back at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park and looking forward to another great year."
LINEUP:
Meek Mill
Summer Walker
DaBaby
Snoh Aalegra
Burna Boy
Thundercat
The Roots Present Soul feat Musiq Soulchild, SWV & Brandy
Black Thought Live Mixtape feat. Griselda, Ghostface & Raekwon
Meshell Ndegeocello Reimagines Prince & This Thing Called Life
SiR
Baby Rose
Buddy
D’usse Palooza
Hardwork Movement
Phony Ppl
Aquildawud
Poundside Pop
Bren Joy
PODCAST STAGE:
Around the Way Curls Podcast
CRWN with Elliott Wilson
The Read Podcast
Questlove Supreme Podcast
All Roots Picnic tickets are available as general admission tickets. There are no assigned seats. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at noon and increase in price as the picnic approaches. For ticketing information, including VIP Packages, and more details, click here.
