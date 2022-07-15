Mega Millions historic jackpot has Delaware Valley residents sharing how to spend the cash

A big chunk of change is on the line as the 10th largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions is up for grabs Friday, in an estimated $480 million jackpot.

What would you do with all that cash?

"First, I’d buy a new shore house, right on the beach and, maybe, get a boat to go with it," Steve Souchuck noted. "You know, take family and friends on vacation and just enjoy life."

"I’d probably try to give as much as I could to friends and family. If I’m being honest, I don’t need all that. And, then just finding ways to invest that, let it grow. Probably real estate. I don’t know anything better," explained Zain Shaik.

Of course, the cost of everything is going up, as we cope with inflation at 9.1 percent, a record high, according to experts.

So, would that alter your big spending, if you won?

"A little bit. Yeah, it does. But, with that kind of money, I mean, really? If you won the whole jackpot, you could put that away and your kids, kids and kids can spend it, if you invest it the right way," Souchuck added.