Memorial Day weekend forecast: Sunny, warm holiday weekend slated for Delaware Valley

Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of summer, is expected to be mostly sunny with warm temperatures perfect for outdoor celebrations.

Friday will set the tone for the holiday weekend in most places, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.

A similar, but slightly more sunny, weather day will follow on both Saturday and Sunday in the Philadelphia-area. Highs on both days are expected to stay in the 80s.

Forecasters are keeping an eye on a storm system that could bring thunder and lightning to parts of the region with cooler temperatures.

Shore forecast

Those who will travel down to the Jersey Shore for the holiday weekend will be treated to near-perfect conditions, according to forecasters.

While the ocean temp will be a frigid 50 degrees, visitors up and down the New Jersey coast will enjoy sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Clouds will dot the sky on both Saturday and Sunday as a storm system nears the region that will bring pop-up storms to shore towns.