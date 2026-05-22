Memorial Day Weekend in Philly: Rittenhouse Square, Cherry Street Pier, RiverRink Summerfest busy

The Brief Cooler, rainy weather led many to stay in Philadelphia instead of heading to the shore for Memorial Day weekend. Local attractions like Rittenhouse Square, Cherry Street Pier, and RiverRink Summerfest offered family-friendly activities despite the rain. Events are scheduled throughout the weekend, with rain expected to continue into Sunday morning.



Many people decided to be in Philadelphia for the holiday weekend, swapping the Atlantic City Expressway for local streets like Columbus Boulevard and Walnut Street.

Attractions such as Rittenhouse Square, Cherry Street Pier, and Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest offered sheltered spots from the rain.

Umbrellas were a common sight in Rittenhouse Square during the dinner rush.

Juliet and her children, visiting from Lewes, Delaware, said, "You could spend two hours going from 45 minutes from Lewes to Dewey," said Juliet Petrucci. She added, "The Franklin Institute, which we had so much fun. The girls were such a good age for it. Then we walked around the city and had dinner," said Petrucci.

At Cherry Street Pier, people gathered undercover and enjoyed a drink to kick off the long weekend.

"So the shore was never a thought in my mind this weekend. I just wanted to stay local and relax and stay home," said Keira Hypolite of Philadelphia. "Staying locally I can avoid the shore traffic. You know, everything I need is around here in this area," said Moncheri Veney of Philadelphia.

Cherry Street Pier is hosting a flea market Saturday at 11:00 a.m., and visitors can also check out an ongoing exhibition currently featuring artist Caroline Stoughton until the end of June. "It’s in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of Philadelphia. This exhibition specifically kind of speaks to the idea of the river and how the Delaware connects everything," said Stoughton.

Just down Columbus Boulevard, Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest and Spruce Street Harbor Park reopened for the season.

"So if you’re looking for something to do to really get you into that summer spirit, I don’t think you can beat the waterfront," said Mike Barone, Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications, DRWC.

Summerfest features roller skating, mini golf, boardwalk rides and games, a retro arcade, food vendors, and more. On-the-water experiences at Spruce Street Harbor Park include chiliboats, swan boat night rides, and a floating double-decker barge.

Rain is expected to continue Saturday and into Sunday morning, according to FOX 29’s Drew Anderson.