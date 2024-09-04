Memorial sign dedicated to fallen Delaware officer defaced with spray paint: police

article

Police in New Castle, Delaware are searching for someone who defaced a memorial sign dedicated to a fallen officer.

The Lt. Joseph Szczerba memorial on the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Penn Acres was vandalized over Labor Day weekend, police said.

A photo shared by the New Castle County Division of Police shows a large red X spray-painted over the sign with a derogatory word for a police officer.

"Lt. Szczerba made the ultimate sacrifice when he was murdered in the line of duty on September 16, 2011," police said.

The memorial was placed by members of the community to honor Lt. Szczerba.

Police have asked nearby resident with outdoor surveillance cameras to check footage from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. for any suspicious activity.