Fire rips through roof of century-old Villanova home

The Brief A three-alarm fire broke out at a century-old home in Villanova just past midnight Wednesday. Officials believe the fire began in the attic, but no cause of the blaze has been released. Firefighters faced challenges due to the home's historic architecture, according to officials.



Officials say no one was hurt when a three-alarm fire tore through the roof of a historic home in Villanova early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the fire was hard to control due to the age of the home, requiring dozens of crews from surrounding companies.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to a home on Lesley Road in Villanova just past midnight for reports of a fire at a residential property.

Dozens of firefighters from local and surrounding companies responded to the scene as the fire raged for over an hour.

Joseph Maguire, Deputy Chief of Radnor Fire Department, said the house's century-old architecture made the firefight challenging.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Firefighters believe the blaze started in the attic, but no cause of the fire has been released.