Artist transforms Philadelphia Catholic schools with murals and peace rooms

The Brief Catholic schools in the Philadelphia area are getting new murals from artist Tanisha Serrano. Serrano’s work includes themed "peace rooms" and colorful tributes to saints, aiming to inspire and calm students. The murals are part of projects across many schools, with each school receiving its own unique design.



Catholic schools across the city are getting a colorful transformation as local artist Tanisha Serrano brings her murals to their hallways, according to FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson. Serrano’s art is designed to inspire students and create calming spaces during the school day.

Murals bring inspiration and calm to local Catholic schools

What we know:

Serrano has painted more than 15 murals in about eight or nine different Catholic schools throughout Philadelphia, she said. The murals range from "peace rooms" to bold, colorful tributes to saints, according to Serrano.

Serrano said, "When I'm in the schools I can see all the kids walk by. They're like in awe of what I'm doing." She described how the murals help students cope and learn by providing a sense of calm and color during their day.

The Independence Mission Schools network, which includes 14 Catholic K-8 schools in the Philadelphia area, contracted Serrano to paint the murals. She said, "Some want to see fish, dolphins, some want to see mountains," describing the different themes requested by the schools.

Serrano explained the purpose of the peace rooms: "It kind of calms them, takes them away from something chaotic to them at the moment and once they're able to calm down they can go back to class with a better attitude and better understanding." She added, "I love the fact that it heals. Art really heals."

Dig deeper:

Serrano is currently working on a series called the Saints Project, painting in eight schools.

The murals are more than just decoration—they are designed to help students find peace and inspiration. Serrano said, "For instance, Saint Martin was known for helping the poor right? He helped the poor wherever he can so with that knowledge maybe the kids will be nicer to each other, help each other so I like doing the saints for that reason too."

Each school receives a mural featuring its own patron saint, with Serrano researching what the saints are known for to add cultural meaning to each piece. She said, "This one that we're at is SS Cyril and Philomena so these two are those saints. So the next school will get their saint, the next school will get their saint." Serrano hopes her work will inspire students, saying, "I do hope that with every stroke once I'm finished the kids will love it."

Serrano’s murals offer a vibrant reminder of who or what the kids can aspire to be, with bold colors and creative designs that go beyond traditional statues found on church campuses.

Serrano’s work is featured in videos and pictures posted on TikTok, showing her process and the reactions of students as they see the murals take shape.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the project will expand beyond the current eight schools.