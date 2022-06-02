Expand / Collapse search

Mercer County Prosecutor: Teen, 16, dies after being found on Trenton street with multiple stab wounds

By FOX 29 Staff
New Jersey
TRENTON, N.J. - The fatal stabbing of a teenager in Trenton is under investigation, according to authorities with Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri's Office. 

Authorities say 16-year-old Dreiby Osorio of Trenton was identified as the victim who died. 

According to Onofri's office, Trenton police responded to the 800 block of Beatty Street on Wednesday for a report of a person stabbed. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found Osorio in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds, per officials. 

The teen was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities. 

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 