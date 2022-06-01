Teen stabbed during fight on SEPTA platform, police say

Authorities are searching for a man who they say stabbed a teenager when a fight aboard a SEPTA train spilled onto the platform Wednesday night.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the suspect and two younger men, believed to be teenagers, got into a fight on a Broad Street Line train.

The fight continued onto the platform a Fairmount Station where police say the suspect stabbed one of the teens with a knife.

Law enforcement sources shared a photo of a man wanted for allegedly stabbing a teenager during a fight on a SEPTA platform.

Law enforcement sources shared a photo of the suspect with FOX 29.

The victim and the other teen fled the station, according to police. Officers later found the stabbing victim of Ridge Avenue and drove him to a Jefferson hospital.

The suspect also fled the station and is currently being sought by police.