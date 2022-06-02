More than a dozen shots fired at man during drive-by shooting in Center City, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a man in Center City on Wednesday night.

Officials say officers with the Philadelphia Police Department and SEPTA Transit Police responded to the area of N 17th Street and John F Kennedy Boulevard just after 11 p.m.

According to police, officers found a 19-year-old man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

SEPTA officers took the man to Jefferson Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police say the man was shot in each arm and in the thigh.

According to officials, 15 spent shell casings were found on the scene.

Authorities say they are looking for a dark-colored vehicle that was traveling south on N 17th Street when it passed the victim and opened fire, shooting more than 15 times.

The Corner Bakery Cafe, which is near the crime scene, was struck several times by gunfire, per authorities.

The windows of the Corner Bakery Cafe in Center City were hit by gunshots during a drive-by shooting that injured a 19-year-old.

Police say they are still working to determine if there were multiple shooters.