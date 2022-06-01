Authorities respond to small plane crash at Pennsylvania golf course

article

Emergency crews responded to a Chester County golf course on Wednesday for reports of a small plane crash.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the St. Davis Golf Course on Radnor Road.

Authorities have not reported any injuries so far.

It's unknown what caused the single-engine plane to fall from the sky.

Aerial footage from SkyFOX shows the downed plane partially underneath a tree line and surrounded by debris.

Advertisement

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports that records show the plane, a Cirrus SR22, is owned by a Montgomery County man.