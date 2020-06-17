Mercer County teens start football podcast during quarantine

When quarantine hit schools were shut down and kids were left bored, so one group of Mercer County teens decided to fill that time by doing what they love the most — talking football.

The group started a podcast called Quarantine Football Talk with Nate & Ryan.

“Ryan promotes the podcast. I like to do the research. I’ve always been a bit of a I guess you can say a football nerd. I really like looking at the stats and Dorian is an eloquent speaker,” Nate Ackerman said.

Nate and Ryan have been best friends since 5th grade and Dorian is a communications major at Kean University.

“For me, it’s a way to practice my voice to get on radio of TV at some point,” Dorian Alerte said.

Ryan Licht is no stranger to adversity. He survived a rare liver cancer at a young age and has hearing loss but that doesn’t stop him from a future in sports.

At the end of the day, this group just enjoys talking football.

Advertisement

If you wish to listen to the podcast, please click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP