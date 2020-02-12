Mercy Hospital in West Philadelphia to close inpatient facility

article

Mercy Hospital in West Philadelphia is expected to close its inpatient facility.

Mercy Philadelphia is a 157-bed community teaching hospital that has served the communities of Southwest and West Philadelphia since 1918.

"At Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, our Catholic Mission guides us to continually evaluate how we can best serve our community. After careful consideration, we have come to the financial realization that our Mercy Philadelphia campus simply cannot continue operating in an acute-care capacity over the long term. This is not a decision we have taken lightly. It is, however, the decision we are called to make," a spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

Over the coming months, they will transform away from an inpatient hospital and shift toward a model that can better and more sustainably serve the West Philadelphia community, according to the spokesperson.

An exact timeline has not been given. The closure comes months after Hahnemann University Hospital shut its doors.

