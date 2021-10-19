Mesa homeowner finds naked intruder inside house, holds him at gunpoint until police arrive
MESA, Ariz. - A homeowner in Mesa who called police after finding a naked man inside their home held the man at gunpoint until officers arrived at the scene.
Mesa Police say Arthur Hicks broke into the home near Longmore and Baseline Roads.
Hicks later admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl.
Hicks is accused of burglary and indecent exposure.
Arthur Hicks
