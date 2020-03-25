'Messages of Hope' campaign invites world to support, encourage Make-a-Wish kids affected by pandemic

A local Make-a-Wish chapter has found a rather unique way to encourage children living with critical illnesses that are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Make-A-Wish of Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley kicked off a new social media campaign that will help them continue granting their wishes in spite of the global health crisis.

A record number of Make-a-Wish requests have been postponed as a result of needing to reconsider travel plans medical concerns, and public gathers in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dennis Heron, the president and CEO of Make-a-Wish, joined Good Day Philadelphia to explain how the campaign started and how people can get involved.

More than 80% of local wishes involve travel or large gatherings with 42 wishes throughout the area being immediately impacted.

“We really needed to create something that creates a sense of hope and strength and joy of getting with those kids,” Herron explained as the idea behind their latest campaign.

The “Messages of Hope” campaign gives the public a fun, easy way to support wish kids with critical illnesses without needing to leave the house.

Advertisement

“We’re in very trying times and everybody is grasping for something to do that is positive,” Heron said. “That’s where the “Messages of Hope” comes in.”

As such, Make-a-Wishes ask people to record videos delivering encouraging messages to wish kids from now to giving week, which begins on April 2.

Videos received will become a part of Make-a-Wish video series that highlights local wish kids who are waiting for their wish to come true.

Participants are asked to share the messages on social media with the hashtag #WishesAreWaiting.

Officials promised that as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is resolved, they will return to fulfilling all wishes including those that have been postponed.

RELATED COVERAGE:

More than 400,000 Pennsylvanians filed for unemployment last week: Labor leader

UN: 85% of new infections, deaths coming from Europe and US

Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP