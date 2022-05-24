Massacre in Mexico: 11 people killed in attack on two bars

article

At least 11 people reportedly died after an attack Monday night at a bar and hotel in Mexico. Five others were injured.

Telemundo 20 reports that it happened at the Gala hotel and bar in Celaya, located in the central state of Guanajuato just after 10 p.m. local time.

A group of armed men in hoods came in two trucks and opened fire before throwing two bombs. As many as 50 shots were believed to have been fired.

Witnesses told local media that the attack lasted less than one minute.