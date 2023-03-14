Michael Irvin drops $100M lawsuit against Marriott, hotel employee

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has dropped his $100 million dollar defamation lawsuit against Marriott and a hotel employee.

Irvin's attorney Levi McCathern filed a notice of dismissal in US District Court on Monday, court records show.

Court records also show that Marriott gave Irvin copies of the video that shows his encounter with the female employee.

It is not clear if dropping the lawsuit means both sides have reached a settlement.

Irvin filed the lawsuit last month after a Phoenix hotel employee reported misconduct against him, which later led to him be taken off NFL Network coverage leading up to the Super Bowl.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Michael Irvin pulled from Super Bowl coverage after woman’s complaint

In a news conference last Wednesday the ex-Cowboy passionately defended himself, denying any wrongdoing and comparing the accusations to a modern lynching.

In a court filing Friday, Marriott said Irvin made unwelcome sexual advances toward a female employee.

The documents say that on Feb. 5 at the Renaissance Phoenix Hotel, Irvin "appeared to be visibly intoxicated," In conversation with the female staffer, asked a lewd question about intercourse with a Black man.

Marriott went to say another employee walked over to Irvin after the victim walked away, and that "After Irvin finished leering at the Victim and turned back to Employee 1, he said aloud ‘she bad,’ ‘she bad…’" followed by a sexual remark.

He then "slapped himself in the face three times, saying ‘keep it together Mike.’"

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, said Friday that the allegations were "hogwash" and not supported by witnesses.

Also in question was a video allegedly showing the interaction between Irvin and the employee.

Irvin's team reviewed the video and said it showed nothing untoward.

Marriott disputed how Irvin’s attorney described what happens in the video.

Monday's court filing simply stated, "Plaintiff Michael Irvin respectfully dismisses this action without prejudice to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure."