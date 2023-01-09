Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart donating $7M to help students in Philadelphia schools

article

The holiday season may be over, but the season of giving is continuing for Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill and comedian Kevin Hart.

The trio announced their give-back collaboration to Philadelphia would donate $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in need and some of the funds will provide low-income students from underserved backgrounds scholarships for the 2023 - 2024 school year.

Officials involved in the plan say money will also help provide at-home technology, such as laptops and wifi, for students in need.

This donation comes after REFORM Alliance's, created by Meek Mill and Rubin, 2022 holiday giving season and highlights the latest commitment the organization has to the city of Philadelphia and its residents.