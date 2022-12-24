Rapper Meek Mill pays bail for 20 Philadelphia women to spend holidays with their families

article

Several families in Philadelphia are seeing their Christmas wish come true right before their eyes - being together for the holidays.

Meek Mill, rapper and co-founder of the REFORM Alliance, is paying off the bail of 20 incarcerated women from his hometown of Philadelphia.

"No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail," Meek Mill said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year."

Five of those women were released Friday night and reunited with their families, including their kids, just in time to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with their loved ones.

MORE HEADLINES:

The emotional reunions hold a special place in Meek Mill's heart, because the rapper says he truly understands how these families feel.

"It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated," he said.

The first five women were released from Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, and 15 more will be in the arms of their loved ones this week. All 20 women will also receive a gift card to purchase groceries or gifts for the holidays.

The holiday gesture comes almost two weeks after Meek Mill and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted a Philadelphia sports event for families impacted by the criminal justice system.