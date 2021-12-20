Expand / Collapse search

Meek Mill helps donate gifts to families in need for the holiday season

Meek Mill
Philadelphia's own Meek Mill spread some holiday cheer as he donated gifts to families in need.

PHILADELPHIA - Meek Mill was spreading holiday cheer over the weekend.  

He partnered with 76ers limited partner Michael Rubin and Patriots owner Robert Kraft to give away $500,000 dollars worth of gifts to families in need.

They gave away gift cards and bikes to laptops and more.

Beyond the philanthropic event, Meek Mill also made a separate $30,000 donation to the Philadelphia chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, a volunteer organization which aims to equip families in need with supplies to enjoy the holidays.
