Midday shooting in Philadelphia claims the life of 37-year-old man: police

A man is dead after police say he was shot in the head Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5000 block of Ogontz Avenue just after 11 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to preliminary information.

Officers rushed the unnamed victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where police say he died shortly after his arrival.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.