NYC Mayor Adams sues bus companies dropping off migrants for $700M

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his administration announced Thursday that they are suing 17 charter bus companies transporting migrants to the city for approximately $700 million.

Adams claims that the charter companies acted in "bad faith" from which the companies profited-- in order to execute Texas’s plan to shift the traditional cost of migration at the southern border to New York City and other cities across the country.

His administration said the suit will seek to regain all costs the city has accrued by providing shelter and services to migrants transported by the charter bus companies — totaling approximately $708 million over the last 20 months.

RELATED: Edison, NJ, mayor has bus ready to send migrants back to border

"Governor Abbott’s continued use of migrants as political pawns is not only chaotic and inhumane but makes clear he puts politics over people. Today’s lawsuit should serve as a warning to all those who break the law in this way." — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The suit cites a NY social services law, claiming that entities that intentionally transport people in need of shelter to the city in bad faith must pay.

The $708 million accounts for "at least 33,600 new arrivals who have already been transported to NYC, according to Texas, and new arrivals transported in future," as stated in a press release Thursday.

In a statement posted on X, Adams said New York "has and will continue to do our part in the asylum seeker crisis. But we can't bear the costs alone — and we won't let those complicit in [Governor Abbot's] scheme get away with violating our state laws."

The administration claims that the 17 defendants named knowingly implemented Abbott’s plan without regard for the individuals they were transporting.

Last week, Adams joined mayors of Chicago and Denver to renew pleas for more federal assistance with Texas over the growing number of asylum-seekers.

"We cannot allow buses with people needing our help to arrive without warning at any hour of day and night," Adams said in a virtual news conference. "This not only prevents us from providing assistance in an orderly way, it puts those who have already suffered" so much in danger.

New York City's executive order

Adams's executive order, signed in December, requires charter buses transporting migrants to give the city at least 32 hours advance notice.

The order sets perimeters around dropoffs: between 8:30 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday at one designated spot within the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

If buses carrying migrants arrive outside the time frame and with no advance notice, the operators could be charged with Class B misdemeanors, possible fines, lawsuits, and their buses could be impounded.

City Hall warned that police would be waiting at Port Authority Bus Terminal in order to crack down on any new buses arriving outside those limits.

This is a breaking news report. Check back with FOX 5 NY as details develop.