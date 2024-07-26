Mike Jerrick returning to 'Good Day Philadelphia' Monday: Here's how to watch

FOX 29's own Mike Jerrick is set to return to the Good Day Philadelphia anchor desk on Monday after recovering from surgery to treat prostate cancer.

Mike has been off the air recovering for several weeks, which left our viewers with plenty of questions.

Earlier this month, Mike made an appearance on the show - alongside Dr. Mike Cirigliano- to explain that he had been diagnoses with prostate cancer back in May.

The discovery came after a prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test - a test typically recommended for men over the age of 40. After further testing, doctors realized they needed to move quickly.

Dr. Mike put Mike in touch with Dr. Daniel Lee - a urologist with Penn Medicine – to get a better picture of Mike’s treatment options as some of the cancer appeared to be moving beyond the prostate area.

Dr. Lee ultimately recommended surgery, having determined there was a good possibility the cancer could spread.

Mike decided to go through with the procedure a few weeks ago to have his prostate robotically removed.

"I wasn’t suspended, I wasn’t fired, I didn’t get into trouble, I wasn’t on a long vacation. I was getting this taken care of," Mike explained with a smile.

He also took time to thank the rest of the urology team over at Penn Medicine – including Dr. Margaux Johnson and Nurse Practitioner Jahna Knobler.

Tune in to FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL Monday morning from 4 a.m. - 10 a.m. to see the Good Day Philadelphia team back together!

