Weather Authority: Mild Sunday night leads to pleasant, warm Monday

Sunday was an overall nice day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s and while the evening was cloudy, very little rainfall to speak of.

Overnight will be mild, under partly cloudy skies.

Monday will start mild and head into the mid to upper 70s again, with plenty of sunshine for the day. Humidity will be low, as well.

Monday night will see clouds thicken and showers will fall overnight into early Tuesday morning. South Jersey and Delaware will see heavier rainfall, but all of that pushes off by rush hour, and breaks in the cloud cover will open by lunchtime.

Look for temps to be cooler Tuesday, just into the mid to upper 60s.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58

MONDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 77, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 67, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 72, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 78, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Feeling like June. High: 82, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Still warm. High: 81, Low: 60