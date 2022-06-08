Military aircraft crashes in Imperial County, California

A military aircraft crashed on Wednesday afternoon in Imperial County.

The crash happened sometime around 1 p.m. near Glamis, California. The crash site is near Naval Air Facility El Centro.

The base posted on Facebook that the aircraft that crashed belonged to 3d Marine Aircraft Wing. Military and civilian first responders are on site.

According to the base, contrary to initial dispatch reports from emergency responders, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft.

Roughly an hour before that update, the base posted an emergency alert on Facebook, writing, "#NAFEC has just received reports of a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Coachella Canal Road and the 78. Installation Federal Fire, and Imperial County Fire Department are responding."

Officials with Imperial County also confirmed that they were aware of the crash and were providing assistance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.