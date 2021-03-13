Military aircraft seen flying over Delaware County ahead of President Biden's visit

article

Residents in Delaware County reported seeing a military aircraft flying overhead on Saturday as the region prepares for a visit from President Joe Biden early next week.

The West Goshen Police Department said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated Delaware County and roughly 12 surrounding nautical miles as "restricted airspace for a VIP until roughly 10 p.m. Saturday."

President Biden, who is currently in his home city of Wilmington, will be in Delaware County on Tuesday. His visit comes days after he signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which ensured $1,400 stimulus checks for most adults.

Biden's schedule during his time in Delaware County has yet to be announced as of Saturday night.

The president on Thursday directed states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine no later than May 1. Delaware County, one of the state's most populated areas, was among several southeastern counties that rallied for an increased shipment of doses last week.

Advertisement

In a bi-partisan press conference with county leaders, congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon announced ChessPenn will begin mass vaccine distribution to underserved communities.

"Over the next few weeks we expect to see 100s if not thousands of vaccines coming into the county not through the state where we had the frustrations but directly from the federal government," Scanlon said.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter