Military homecoming brings surprise of a lifetime to 2 kids in Montgomery County

Two kids in Montgomery County received the surprise of a lifetime after they were reunited with their father who was serving in Saudi Arabia with the Air National Guard.

Tech Sergeant Dustin Unger hadn’t seen his two children in almost four months.

"I know they’ve been having an extremely hard time with me being away and just not being there for all the important times," said Tech Sergeant Dustin Unger, Air National Guard.

While he was stationed in Saudi Arabia, it’s been a tough time for the whole family especially over the holidays.

"It was extremely hard because I was seeing them opening presents and wanting to be there and try out all the different new toys they got but it was extremely hard," said the Tech Sgt.

Mom and wife, Tara Unger says she has a whole lot of support where her kids go to school and where she works which is why Hallowell Elementary planned a special assembly to teach the students a little about the military and to surprise Jackson and Evelyn with their dad’s homecoming!

"Literally last night my fourth grader Evelyn was crying that she missed him so much," said Tara Unger.

FOX 29 captured the moment and heard all the excitement from the kids firsthand.

"I thought it was just great that I could see him again and I was just very happy because I missed him so much," said Jackson Unger, first grade.

"Like oh my God because just before we went up one of my friends was asking questions and said, do you think a bunch of military soldiers are going to pop out from behind the curtains?" said Evelyn Unger, fourth grade.

Despite all the emotion, the family says they’re really looking forward to just going home, sitting on the couch snuggling and watching movies, something they haven’t done for months.