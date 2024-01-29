Jason Kelce's wife Kylie talks Eagles retirement, unexpected fame on Good Morning America

article

Rumors have been swirling around Jason Kelce's potential retirement for weeks, and his wife finally touched on the topic during a recent interview.

Kylie opened up about everything from her life with Jason to the nationwide fandom surrounding her family, her husband's future in football - and of course, his shirtless celebration!

"I almost feel a little guilty that people are so interested in and invested in what I'm doing," the mom-of-three said during the Good Morning America one-on-one that aired Monday.

"I'm like, I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch ... this is not that fascinating. So it's funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support."

Jason has long been a Philadelphia favorite, but the whole Kelce family won the hearts of the nation during last year's Super Bowl run.

And now fans are eager to see if Jason will continue to play after a disappointing Eagles season.

"I think that it would be unhealthy to always be asking, 'What if? What if I continued? What if I played one more season?'" she said. "I think that whatever he does, he's going to be successful in."

No matter his decision, Kylie says she will support her husband either way.

"And I'm not just saying that because I'm his wife, I think that it's his personality," she continued. "I'm very excited to see what he does next because I think he's going to absolutely nail it."

However, there is one thing Kylie did not fully support - Jason going shirtless to celebrate his brother Travis during a Chiefs game earlier this month.

"I was like, 'I don't think that's the best idea,'" she said. "So at first, I was all for it. And then I had to try and reel him back in."