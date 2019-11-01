Military working dogs remembered at memorial service at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst

They dedicated their lives to protect and serve. Two heroic military working dogs were honored Friday for their lifelong commitment and service.

It was packed chapel at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst to remember two canine heroes who passed away recently.



"Through their time here and all over the world, these two military working dogs not only increase protection of their handlers and places where they were assigned but increased morale," Military Chaplain Christopher Alexander said during the service.

Robby served as a patrol explosive detector dog. She was stationed at home and abroad in Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait.

Robby and Bagira supported the base as patrol explosive detector dogs and also served in multiple missions abroad.

Bagira, also a patrol explosive detector dog, served abroad in Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.

"It is an honor to see so many personnel here this morning as well as honor the life and service of these two patriots, "Lt. Colonel Patrick Bass said.

Robby’s tour at JB MDL began on April 4, 2012, where she served as a patrol explosive detector dog. She put in over 10,000 training hours, searched over 21,000 items totaling more than 50,000 hours of detection time while being stationed at home and abroad in Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait.

Advertisement

Bagira, also a patrol explosive dog, arrived at JB MDL on April 14, 2010. He performed over 200 demonstrations, searched over 21,000 items and served abroad in Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.



Robby died at age 10 and Bagira died at age 11. Both passed away of terminal illness.

RELATED: President Trump declassifies photo of K9 injured in mission to kill ISIS leader