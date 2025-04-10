Millville fire: Over 20 displaced, 2 missing after massive fire that destroyed 4 homes

The Brief Two homes were destroyed by a two-alarm fire that broke out late Thursday night in Millville, New Jersey. Over 20 people were displaced by the fire. It's unknown how the fire started.



Two juveniles are missing and over 20 people are displaced after a massive fire destroyed at least four homes Thursday night in Millville.

No injuries have been reported so far, and authorities have not said how the devastating fire started.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to a property on the 300 block of South 4th Street in Millville around 11 p.m. Thursday for reports of a fire.

The 2-alarm fire destroyed two duplexes and two-single family homes, displacing 23 people from six families, according to authorities.

Millville Fire Chief John Wettstein told reporters at the scene of the fire that two people under the age of 18-years-old are still unaccounted for.

Chief Wettstein said the fire became "gas fed" during the firefight when two of the building collapsed and cracked a natural gas line.

Firefighters encountered water supply issues that Chief Wettstein said "hampered our effects."

No firefighters were injured in the fire. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

What they're saying:

Chief Wettstein said water supply issues greatly impacted how they were able to tackle the fire.

He said firefighters ran out of 1,300 gallons of water on their tanker and also encountered a hydrant issue.

The nearest hydrant wasn't working, Chief Wettstein said, so firefighters needed to run 800 feet of hose line to hydrants that were blocks away.