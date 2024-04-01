Minimum wage vs. tipped wage: State-by-state comparison

article

The federal minimum wage in the United States stands at $7.25, and has not increased since 2009. For tipped workers, that pay rate is even lower: $2.13.

Many states have minimum wage laws that have grown to exceed the federal minimum wage over the years.

On Monday in California, a new law mandates most fast food workers in the state be paid at least $20 an hour.

RELATED: California's $20 minimum wage for fast food workers starts Monday

Democrats in the state Legislature passed the law last year in part as an acknowledgment that many of the more than 500,000 people who work in fast food restaurants are not teenagers earning some spending money, but adults working to support their families.

The statewide minimum wage remains at $16 per hour, which is one of the highest in the country. Though throughout California, many of the larger cities have their own minimum wage laws setting the rate even higher than that.

Here is a look at minimum wage rates across the U.S., with and without tips:

This story was reported from Detroit.