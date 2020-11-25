Minneapolis announces new policy on no-knock warrants

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced a new policy on no-knock warrants Wednesday.

According to a release from the mayor's office, the new policy states that outside of limited, exigent circumstances - like a hostage situation - MPD officers will be required to announce their presence and purpose prior to entry.

The death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville recently brought the no-knock warrant policy under scrutiny, prompting Minneapolis to examine its own policies.



“This is about proactive policymaking and instilling accountability,” Frey said in the release. “We can’t prevent every tragedy, but we can limit the likelihood of bad outcomes. This new, no-knock warrant policy will set shared expectations for our community and clear and objective standards within the department.”

On an average year, the Minneapolis Police Department executes about 139 no-knock warrants.