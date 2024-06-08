Minor crash becomes major accident on Schuylkill, leaving 2 women fighting for their lives: PSP

article

What began as a minor accident on the Schuylkill Expressway, became a terrifying ordeal for those involved when the minor accident became a major accident, leaving two women fighting for their lives.

Two vehicles, an SUV and a rental box truck, were traveling on the highway when they were involved in a minor crash early Saturday morning, around 3 a.m., near the South Street exit, Pennsylvania State Police officials said.

They pulled off to the right-hand side. Two women in the SUV got out and were talking with the driver of the box truck, when a dump truck, traveling in the right lane, crashed into the back of the box truck, which in turn, hit the two women.

The two women and another person were taken to a local hospital. The third person injured was treated and listed as stable, according to authorities.

The women, aged 24 and 25, were severely injured and are in extremely critical condition.

Troopers are actively investigating the accident. Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the PSP Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5280.