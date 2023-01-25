Miracle baby: Local woman shocked by 6-month pregnancy after being told it was impossible

A local couple was convinced they would never welcome a child of their own, but life had other plans!

Heather Bittle and her husband Robert Upshaw, a social worker in Camden County, had been trying to get pregnant for 6 years when they received some devastating news.

After being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, Heather was told she would need fertility treatments. However, that wasn't an option because of her rare kidney disease.

Then, on July 15, 2022, the couple were getting ready for Heather's dialysis port insertion when they got the surprise of their lives!

"The doctor took forever to come in and get started with the procedure," Robert said. "Then he came in and said there’s no surgery happening today, your wife is pregnant."

They were shocked to say the least! Heather says Robert quizzed 15 nurses about the test's accuracy.

But, it was true! Heather was pregnant - 26 weeks to be exact. And just a week later, she gave birth to baby girl Ronnie-Lou.

"She decided she was ready to be born," Heather said.

From thinking they could never get pregnant, to having a baby in just one week!

"I still haven’t processed everything completely, but I’m ecstatic to have her," Heather said.

In the midst of a new baby, and a whole new life, Heather is still battling kidney disease, and waiting on a transplant.

"It might take a little while, but im hopeful," she said.