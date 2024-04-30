Missing 5-year-old boy with autism drowns in neighbor's pond in Chester County: police

article

Authorities in Pennsylvania say a missing young boy with autism was found by police drowned in a pond Monday afternoon.

The 5-year-old boy was reported missing from Chandler Mill Road in Kennett Township just before 3 p.m., police said.

Authorities scoured nearby neighborhoods and a large wooded area for the child, and used a drone to search from above.

Police say the child was found face down in a pond on a neighbor's property and an officer immediately dove in to save the boy.

Despite life-saving measures attempted by both police and responding medics, the child was pronounced dead at Dupont Hospital in Delaware.