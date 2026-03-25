Missing autistic teen found safe in Egg Harbor Township woods after multi-agency search

The Brief A 17-year-old boy with autism went missing from his Egg Harbor Township home on Friday, March 20. He was found safe late Saturday night in a wooded area after a large-scale search by local, state and federal teams. Authorities credit teamwork between agencies for the successful rescue.



A 17-year-old boy with autism who went missing from his home in Egg Harbor Township on Friday, March 20, was found safe late Saturday night after an extensive search involving local, state and federal agencies, according to the FBI.

Search teams from multiple counties join the effort

What we know:

Joel Medina, 17, was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt when he disappeared from his home.

Egg Harbor Township Police responded, with search and rescue teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Gloucester counties joining the effort.

Authorities said New Jersey State Police and the US Coast Guard used helicopters, while K-9 teams and drone teams searched the area on the ground and from above.

Timeline:

By Saturday, March 21, there was still no sign of Joel.

Egg Harbor Township Police asked for help from the FBI Newark’s Atlantic City Resident Agency, which requested the FBI Critical Incident Response Group plane to search a heavily wooded nature preserve near Joel’s home.

Late Saturday night at 11:57 p.m., pilots spotted Joel curled up next to a tree in the woods, where temperatures had dropped to 35 degrees.

Agents reached him at 12:29 a.m. Sunday and began the trek out of the woods.

Authorities said the area was filled with animals, mud, downed trees and brush, making the search especially challenging.

Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 1:38am, Joel was reunited with his family and checked out by paramedics waiting on scene. The teen is now recovering at home.

Why you should care:

The search for Joel Medina highlights the importance of coordination between local, state and federal agencies in emergency situations.

The FBI Newark said, "Thank you to all the first responders and law enforcement from the local, state and federal agencies who demonstrate why our partnerships save lives."

The rescue effort involved multiple people and specialized resources, including helicopters, K-9s and drones.