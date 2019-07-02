Missing Camden man, 20, found dead; suspect arrested

article

Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping of a Camden man who was found dead overnight.

Curtis Jenkins III, 20, was found dead inside an abandoned home on the 1100 block of Liberty Street, according to authorities.

There were tears and prayers of hope for Jenkins, who had been missing since Sunday. On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered at Farnham Park praying for his safe return.

"Curtis is a good kid. He's not out on the streets. He's trying to make something of himself," said his grandfather, who is also the president of Camden City Council. He says Curtis worked in the Clerk’s Office at City Hall. He also reportedly loved to cook, sell and deliver dinners in his spare time.

"Curt cooks a lot and advertises on Facebook and takes orders and apparently that last order he took is the last time he was seen," said Curtis Jenkins Sr.

Jenkins Sr. says he last talked to his grandson Sunday evening when Curtis called him to see if he wanted food. Family members say Curtis later went to the Fairview neighborhood to make a delivery but never returned.

Jenkins Sr. tells FOX 29 that he received a call from the alleged kidnappers and received photos of his son tied up before the grisly discovery was made.

Camden Metro police said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 32-year-old Brandon Beverly, of Westville, charging him with kidnapping and aggravated assault. They did not say what led them to Beverly or what evidence they have.

"There's a lot of people that know and love him and it's got me stressed big time. I mean you see this all the time on TV. You never expect it to happen to you," said Jenkins.

Police have not released a motive. They don't believe this was a random incident.