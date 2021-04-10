Missing Cheltenham teen with autism found, safely at home with family, police say

article

Police in Montgomery County say a 15-year-old boy with autism who walked away from his home in Cheltenham on Saturday morning has been found safe.

The boy was first reported missing around 11 a.m. and found nearly seven hours later, according to police.

The Cheltenham Police Department said they believed the boy was trying to reach a relative's home in Philadelphia. Authorities did not say where the boy was ultimately found.

A spokesperson for the Cheltenham Police Department said the boy is now "safely at home with his family."

