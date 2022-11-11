Police: Girl, 3, reported missing from Montgomery County found safe

article

Authorities say a 3-year-old girl who went missing in Montgomery County on Friday has been found safe.

The Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory around 5:30 p.m. Friday for the child who was last seen in East Norriton.

The advisory warned that the child "may be at special risk of harm or injury."

Less than two hours later, state police shared an update that said the girl was located and is safe.

No information was provided about what caused her brief disappearance.