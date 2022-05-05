Missing man, Francis Decero, found dead in South Philadelphia

article

Police say they are investigating a homicide after the body of a missing man was found in South Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Francis Decero, 25, had been reported missing after he was last seen at his home on Apr. 26, 2022 just before midnight. Police say Decero’s family had located his vehicle parked on the 2800 block of South 13 Street following his disappearance.

On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., Philadelphia police officers were flagged down at 31st and Tasker Street by a few juveniles who reported that they had seen a body in the brush on Douglas Street.

The officers located an unresponsive male, later identified as Decero, suffering from trauma to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Advertisement

No weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.