Missing New Jersey woman found dead in Philadelphia, police say

Authorities say the body of a missing New Jersey woman was found in Philadelphia on Satuday, three days after she was last seen with her child.

Officers from the Pennsauken Police Department report Ivanna Stokes, 28, was found dead on the 4800 block of Verree Road on Sunday. The cause of death remains under investigation by the Philadelphia police.

According to authorities, Stokes was last seen dropping off her child Wednesday night on the 900 block of Vine Street in Camden. Since then, she had not been active on social media and did not contact family or close friends.

Investigators do not know where Stokes was going at the time of her disappearance.

Pennsauken police filed a missing persons report on Friday. Stokes, who was known to frequent Camden, Pennsauken and Philadelphia, was found dead a day later.

